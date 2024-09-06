Request for Proposals: Continuum of Care Competitive Funding

Washington Balance of State Continuum of Care request for proposals for the HUD Continuum of Care Program

All Continuum of Care Program grantees, partners, and interested parties in the 34 counties of the Washington Balance of State Continuum of Care (all counties except King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clark, and Spokane) are invited to submit applications for new projects through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Continuum of Care Program.

New project funding is available through the Domestic Violence (DV) Bonus, Standard Bonus and Reallocation opportunities in the 2024 HUD Continuum of Care Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). Eligible project types include Rapid Re-housing, Joint Transitional Housing to Rapid Re-housing, and Permanent Supportive Housing.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, local governments, instrumentalities of local governments, public housing agencies, and Indian Tribes and Tribal Designated Housing Entities (as defined in section 4 of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996 (25 U.S.C. 4103) (TDHEs)). Applicants not currently administering Continuum of Care Program grants are encouraged to apply, and applicants from counties without current Continuum of Care Program grants are given priority in the competition. For-profit entities are ineligible.

Estimated contract period: September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026 and eligible for renewal on an annual basis.

DEADLINE: Applications are due by 5:00 PM PT, Monday, September 30, 2024

Questions? Contact Sam Schroeder, Balance of State Continuum of Care Program Manager, sam.schroeder@commerce.wa.gov, 206-613-7676