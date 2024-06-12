Request for Proposals | Community Healer Grant

CRP’s Community Healer Grant supports healing services and activities that are by-and-for communities disproportionally harmed by the war on drugs in Washington. This grant can fund programs that offer intergenerational healing, burnout prevention, traditional healing practices, and much more. Total funding for this grant is $5.7 million, and organizations can apply for up to $500,000 depending on their annual budget.

Funding will prioritize the following communities, as aligned with the goals in the Community Reinvestment Plan:

Black communities

Latine communities

Tribal nations

Tribal communities

Urban Indian communities

Optional pre-proposal conference for organizations and businesses

Commerce will be hosting an optional webinar for organizations who have questions about this grant. This will be hosted on Monday June 24, 2024, at 1 p.m., Pacific Time, on Zoom. Registration is required to attend.

Optional pre-proposal conference for tribal governments and tribal-led 501(c)3s

An optional webinar for tribal governments, tribal-led 501(c)3s and tribal-led organizations will be held on Tuesday June 25, 2024 at 3 p.m., Pacific Time, on Zoom. Registration is required to attend.

We encourage all prospective applicants to attend.

Language access: if Spanish, ASL, or other language interpretation is needed, please email the RFP Coordinator by June 20, 2024.

To qualify for this grant, applicants must be:

A federally recognized tribal government, tribal-led 501(c)3, or tribal-led community based organization; OR A small business, non-profit, faith-based organization, or grassroots organization that is led by-and-for Black, Latine, and tribal communities (as defined by the Community Reinvestment Plan) and registered with the CRP; OR A partner organization that is collaborating with CRP-registered by-and-for organizations. Please note that partner organizations must provide evidence of partnership.

Except for tribes, applicants must also be licensed to do business in the State of Washington or be able to submit a statement of commitment to become licensed in WA within 30 days of signing a contract.

Organizations can apply to register as a by-and-for with the CRP.

How much can my organization apply for?

Tier 1: Organizations with annual budgets under $150,000 — can apply up to $50,000

Tier 2: Organizations with annual budgets between $150,001 and $500,000 — can apply up to $150,000

Tier 3: Organizations with annual budgets $500,001 to $1 million — can apply up to $250,000

Tier 4: Organizations with annual budgets over $1 million — can apply up to $500,000

Commerce expects to award multiple contracts for this solicitation.

Proposals are due no later than July 13, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time

Application Timeline

Request for Proposals launched: June 12, 2024

Q&A Period: June 12, 2024 – June 30, 2024

General Pre-Proposal Conference: June 24, 2024

Tribal Pre-Proposal Conference: June 25, 2024

Proposals Due: July 13, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Funding Period: August 15, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Apply here

Review the Request for Proposals (PDF)

For questions or more information, please contact the RFP coordinator, jd Nielsen.