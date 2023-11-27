Request for Proposals – Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Challenge Portal

The Washington Department of Commerce, Washington State Broadband Office is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to implement the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Model Challenge Process and Pre-Challenge Modules – See RFP about software platform requirements.

Proposals are due December 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., PT.