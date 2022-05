Study to Evaluate Costs of Planning Requirements

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to conduct an evaluation of the costs for cities and counties to review and revise their comprehensive plans and development regulations to ensure compliance with RCW 36.70A. See attached RFP.

Reply Date 13 June 2022

Download the RFP (PDF)