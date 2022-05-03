RFP: Affordable Housing Advisory Board Condominium Conversions Review and Report

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations interested in participating in a project to work in collaboration with the Affordable Housing Advisory Board (AHAB) to inform the legislature on issues related to condominium conversions, under the requirements in ESSB 5758, Chapter 165, Laws of 2022.

The Contractor will assist Commerce and the AHAB project committee in gathering data, conducting analysis, facilitating project committee discussions and producing the required report by Dec. 31, 2022.

Download the RFP (PDF)