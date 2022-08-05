Request for Proposals – Self-Advocates in Leadership (SAIL)

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” on behalf of the Developmental Disabilities Council (DDC),is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations interested in participating on a project to enhance participation and effectiveness of individuals with developmental disabilities (DD), their family members, and other community members in public policy advocacy.

Reply By September 9, 2022

Download the RFP (PDF)