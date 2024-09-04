Request for Proposals: Impact Fees and Utility System Development Connection Fees Analysis

The Washington Department of Commerce is seeking proposals from qualified firms interested in preparing a guidance document for local jurisdictions on developing methods for calculating reduced and proportional impact fees and system development connection fees. The intended outcome is a connection fee structure that more accurately reflects the cost of development impacts.

The work will review existing methodologies for calculating utility connection charges and the effect of utility connection charges on housing affordability, and evaluate methodologies for calculating utility connection charges based on square footage, number of bedrooms and other criteria that would allow for a proportionately lower connection charge for smaller housing units.

Funding for this project will not exceed $160,000. Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.

RFP timeline

Q&A Period: Sept. 5 – 17, 2024

Pre-proposal Conference: Sept, 12, 2024

Proposals due: Oct. 7, by 5:00 p.m. Pacific time

Funding period: Nov. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025

Questions

Contact: Natasha Langer, RFP Coordinator

VIEW/DOWNLOAD RFP (PDF)

PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE

Thursday, Sept. 12, 3 p.m. Pacific time

Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this opportunity.

Register for the pre-proposal conference (Zoom)