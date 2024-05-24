Request for Proposals: Human Services Provider Contracts Study

Commerce is soliciting proposals from qualified applicants interested in examining allowable expenses and contracting procedures of human service provider contracts funded by Commerce and others. The external consultant will lead a workgroup made up of diverse organizations from around the state and produce a report evaluating current human service contract structures.

Funding will not exceed $415,000 for the contract, and Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.

RFP Timeline

Q&A Period: May 24 – June 6, 2024

May 24 – June 6, 2024 Proposal Due: June 24, 2024 at 11:59PM

June 24, 2024 at 11:59PM Pre-proposal Conference: June 13, 2024 at 9:30AM

June 13, 2024 at 9:30AM Funding Period: August 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Contact Angie Hong, RFP Coordinator

View/Download RFP (PDF)

Pre-proposal Conference – June 13

Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required, to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this opportunity.