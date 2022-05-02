Request for Proposals – Housing Stability for Youth in Courts Grant

Up to $625,000 is available for a minimum of six counties to implement the Housing Stability for Youth in Court (H-SYNC) program. The H-SYNC program is a prevention model designed to identify youth at risk of homelessness within the juvenile court system and refer them and their families to needed prevention, intervention, and housing services.

This solicitation is intended to result in a single contract of no more than $625,000 for – See attached document for more details.

RFP reply by date: June 2, 2022

Download the H-SYNC RFP (Excel)