Office of Homeless Youth Competitive Funding 2023-2025

The Office of Homeless Youth expects approximately $28 million in funding for the next biennium (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025) to support outreach, shelter, housing and services for youth and young adults ages 12-24, who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability. This Request for Proposals (RFP) is for the following programs:

  • Street Outreach Services
  • Young Adult Shelter
  • HOPE Centers (must be licensed by DCYF)
  • Crisis Residential Centers (must be licensed by DCYF)
  • Transitional Living Program
    • $1.9 million minimum funding
  • Young Adult Housing Program
  • Independent Youth Housing Program
  • System of Care
  • Ancillary Therapeutic Services (must operate in an OHY-funded program)
  • Centralized Diversion Fund (must be in designated Anchor Communities)
    • $950,000, with possible funding up to $5 million

*All funding levels are subject to change and contingent upon final 2023-2025 budget appropriations. All contracts awarded as a result of this procurement are contingent upon funding availability.

APPLICATIONS DUE: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.

All current documents related to this RFP, including the application, a schedule of activities, Q&A, webinar recordings, and any amendments, are available at this link, including:

RFP Coordinator: Christopher Hanson at youthhomeless@commerce.wa.gov

Be sure to stay informed on OHY funding opportunities by subscribing to:

Share this Post