Crime Victim Service Center (CVSC) 2023 – 2025 RFP

The purpose of the Crime Victim Service Center funding is to support comprehensive CVSC services specifically for individuals who are hurt or harmed by crimes other than sexual assault and domestic violence.

OCVA will fund projects resulting from this application for two years, July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025. The grants issued will be in one year increments.

Eligible applicants are public agencies, Tribes, tribal organizations, and nonprofit organizations.

Download application materials

Applications will be accepted through April 19, 2023, 5:00 PM Pacific Time.

Contact RFP Coordinator Susanne Guinn for questions: susanne.guinn@commerce.wa.gov