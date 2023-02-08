Request for Proposal – Updating the Membership of the Affordable Housing Policy Advisory Team

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in providing facilitating and coordinating an equitable, inclusive, and anti-racist stakeholder engagement and strategic planning process for the Policy Advisory Team (PAT), a subcommittee of the Washington State Affordable Housing Advisory Board (AHAB). The PAT provides technical expertise and policy feedback to the COMMERCE Multifamily Housing and Home Ownership Units (MHU and HOU, respectively), which administers a variety of capital funding programs for affordable and low-income housing, including the state Housing Trust Fund (HTF).

Proposals Due: Friday, February 24, at 5:00, Pacific Time, Olympia, WA

Download the RFP (PDF)