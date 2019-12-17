Request for Proposal: Low-Income Housing and Support Services

Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to provide low-income housing and/or low-income housing support services located in the Beacon Hill, Chinatown, or International District areas of Seattle, Washington. To the extent practical, the chosen location must be collocated with other programs serving the needs of children, the elderly and people with disabilities. Commerce intends to award one contract for an amount not more than $475,000. All entities meeting the minimum qualifications are encouraged to respond; proposals are due Feb. 3, 2020 by 9 a.m.

