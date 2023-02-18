Request for Proposal: ICAP Launch – Early Stage Innovation Cluster Development
The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals to participate in a program supporting the formalization of industry ecosystems and development of future innovation clusters in the state.
Proposals Due: April 3, 2023, 5:00 PM, Pacific Time
Pre-proposal Conferences
Commerce will hold a combination of virtual and in person pre-proposal conferences for stakeholders to learn about program guidelines and ask questions. Both sessions will contain the same content, and all answers to questions from the session will be posted in the written Q&A document. Applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend one of the sessions.
Virtual
- Register for the February 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m pre-proposal virtual conference. (On Zoom)
- Register for the March 21, 2023, 2:00 PM pre-proposal virtual conference (On Zoom)
Registration links will also be posted on the ICAPWashington.Org launch page.
In person
- Register to attend the March 1, 2023, 12:00 PM pre-proposal conference in Yakima, WA
- Register to attend the March 2, 2023, 9:30 AM pre-proposal conference in Omak, WA.
The exact location will be updated in an amendment and also posted to the ICAPWashington.Org launch page.
An additional in person pre-proposal conference is being finalized. Commerce will issue an amendment with conference details and also post to the ICAPWashington.Org launch page.