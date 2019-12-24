Request for Proposal: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategic and Training Plans

Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms to lend professional expertise, provide specialized facilitation, training and support to ensure the development of a strategic plan that will move Commerce forward in integrating diversity equity and inclusion in the work of the agency. Commerce and the director of Commerce have made diversity, equity and inclusion one of the top priorities of the agency and seek to align this priority to the agency mission and goals. Commerce intends to award one contract for an amount not exceeding $100,000. All entities meeting the minimum requirements are encouraged to respond and proposals are due no later than Jan. 24, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Download the full RFP.