Request for Proposal: Collaborative Roadmap – Phase II Recommendations

Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating on a project to convene a work group to review and make recommendations for legislation to update the Washington State Growth Management Act (chapter 36.70A RCW), with consideration given to “The Road Map to Washington’s Future”, a final report produced by the William D. Ruckelshaus Center. Commerce anticipates awarding one contract for an amount not to exceed $325,000. All entities meeting the minimum qualifications are encouraged to respond; proposals are due May 1, 2020 by 8:00 AM (PST).

Download the full RFP.

Download Amendment A.