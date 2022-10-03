Request for Information – Electric Charging and Alternative Fuel Vehicle Incentive Programs

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is announcing this Request for Information (RFI) to gather input from all interested individuals and organizations on program design for two new clean transportation programs:

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure ($69 million): Funding is intended for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in rural areas, office buildings, multifamily housing, ports, schools and school districts, and state and local government offices. Grant funding must be used for level 2 or higher charging infrastructure—with a preference for level 3 or higher—and must be implemented by local governments, federally recognized tribal governments, or electric utilities. Alternative Fuel Vehicle Incentives ($25 million): Funding is intended for programs or incentives that promote the purchase of alternative fuel vehicles. Commerce must prioritize: individuals living in overburdened communities; individuals with greatest need of assistance; and communities of color, communities with the greatest health disparities, and low-income communities.

Responses will help Commerce develop design options and plan additional public engagement for both programs. Requests for Proposals will follow later in the contracting process.

Reply by October 21, 2022 5:00 PM

Download the RFI (PDF)

View the RFI (SurveyMonkey)