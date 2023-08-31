Request for Information: Cannabis Social Equity Technical Assistance Grant Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce seeks input to inform the spending of $9 million to create a program to support Social Equity Cannabis Applicants and Licensees.

The Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force was formed in 2020 in accordance with HB 2870, allowing approximately over 40 additional cannabis retail licenses to be issued for social equity purposes. The Legislature has appropriated $6.0 million in state general funds over fiscal years 2024 – 2025 to support the Cannabis Social Equity Technical Assistance Grant Program to assist Social Equity Applicants who qualify to receive those licenses or current license holders.

An additional $3 million as described in the Community Reinvestment Plan will also supplement this funding.

Please see the attachment for the full request information and use the Submission Link to Respond.