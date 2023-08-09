Request for Applications – Tax Credit Community Outreach Program

$2,500,000 for fiscal year 2024 and $2,500,000 for fiscal year 2025 is provided for Commerce to maximize participation and claims for Working Families Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit through community-based organizations performing local outreach and assistance resulting in increased awareness and access to free tax preparation sites.

Applicants may propose an amount up to $200,000 as part of their proposal.

Commerce intends to award several grants.

