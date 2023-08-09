Request for Applications – Tax Credit Community Outreach Program

$2,500,000 for fiscal year 2024 and $2,500,000 for fiscal year 2025 is provided for Commerce to maximize participation and claims for Working Families Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit through community-based organizations performing local outreach and assistance resulting in increased awareness and access to free tax preparation sites.

Applicants may propose an amount up to $200,000 as part of their proposal.

Commerce intends to award several grants.

Tax Credit Community Outreach Program RFA (PDF)

Question and Answer Period: August 9, 2023 – August 24, 2023

August 9, 2023 – August 24, 2023 Application Due Date: September 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT

September 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT Point of Contact: RFA Coordinator, Angie Hong, Angie.Hong@Commerce.wa.gov, 360-506-1706