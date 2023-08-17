Request for Applications – Diaper Bank Grant

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Applications (RFA) to collect applications for grants, which will be administered via reimbursable grant agreements, to organizations for the purpose of purchasing diapers, wipes, and other essential baby products for distribution to families in need.

Customer Reference Number: 24-32J10220-001

24-32J10220-001 Diaper Bank Request for Applications (PDF)

Question and Answer Period: August 18, 2023 – September 4, 2023

August 18, 2023 – September 4, 2023 Application Due Date: September 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT

September 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT Point of Contact: RFA Coordinator, Angie Hong, Angie.Hong@Commerce.wa.gov, 360-506-1706