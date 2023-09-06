Request for Application – Grants for Counties for Ukraine, Afghanistan Refugees

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Applications (RFA) to solicit proposals from counties qualified and interested in helping stabilize newly arriving refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan and elsewhere. Commerce will award $4.3 million each year in the next two fiscal years to multiple counties in Washington.

Assistance can include paying for rent and housing needs, transportation, healthcare, food, employment barrier-removal, clothing and other essential items or services that the applicant deems necessary to help stabilize the refugees.

These grants will be prioritized to applicants who will be providing services to areas with high numbers of Ukraine, Afghan, and other recent refugees and other emergency arrivals to Washington.

Responses are due by Oct. 6, 2023 5 p.m. PST.