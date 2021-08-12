Racially Disparate Impacts, Displacement, and Exclusion in Housing

Description

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to develop guidance for local governments to implement newly amended section 2 (2)(e)-(h) of RCW 36.70A.070(2), (See HB 1220 (2021). COMMERCE intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP, providing guidance and tools to local governments to implement this requirement.

Proposals are due by September 10, 2021, 4:00 PM PST.

Racially-Disparate-Impacts RFP (PDF)