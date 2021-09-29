Racially Disparate Impacts, Displacement, and Exclusion in Housing: Implementing HB 1220

Description:

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to develop guidance for local governments to implement newly amended section 2 (2)(e)-(h) of RCW 36.70A.070(2)(See HB 1220 (2021). (See attached RFP for more information).

Bids due: October 25, 2021

Download RFP (PDF)

Revision Summary (PDF)