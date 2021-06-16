Permanent Supportive Housing Operating Costs & Technical Assistance

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to identify and investigate the financial operating deficits experienced by Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) providers that may lead to deferred maintenance, understaffed facilities and other issues contributing to inadequate housing for residents.

Estimated Value: $238,000

Customer Reference Number: RFP NO. 0501202 Close Date: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 Posting Organization: Commerce, Dept. of

Download RFP (PDF)