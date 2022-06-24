Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association Projects Request For Information

The Department of Commerce on behalf of the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2) is considering issuing a competitive solicitation [e.g., Request for Proposals (RFP), Request for Quotation and Qualifications (RFQQ), etc.] in the upcoming months. Responses to this RFI will help us: decide whether to issue a solicitation, determine the scope of work, and create a RFP or RFQQ distribution list. Please see attached.

Reply date: 26 July 2022

Download the RFI (PDF)