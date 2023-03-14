Open Procurement – Small Business Resiliency Network (SBRN) Credit Building Program

Exciting new procurement opportunity to leverage grant seed funding from Commerce for establishment of an SBRN Credit Building Pilot Program to provide capital to build credit for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking to contract with a single nonprofit organization or a collaboration of organizations to create a new SBRN Credit Building Pilot Program.

Credit unions, community foundations, and CDFIs interested in piloting creative new ways to build or improve credit for Washington small businesses and entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit a response to this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ).

Help Washington Small Businesses by:

Creating more equitable access to capital for business owners from Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities

Addressing underlying barriers to conventional lending as identified by SBRN partner organizations

Designing and launching innovative products to leverage capital to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Washington State

An informational session is scheduled to be held on March 22, 2023 at 10:00 am, Pacific Time, via Zoom.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Due date: April 9, 2023 at 11:59 pm, Pacific Time

For information, contact Tracy Gunter, RFQQ Coordinator at Tracy.Gunter@Commerce.wa.gov.