Open Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment and Digital Equity Planning Program

The Department of Commerce, Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO) has applied for funding pursuant to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) for the state Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) and Digital Equity Planning Grant Program. The WSBO has been designated as the administering entity for both the BEAD and Digital Equity Planning Grants. This office was established to ensure access and adoption for all populations within Washington.

The state of Washington has defined specific goals for the WSBO that are ambitious and seek to ensure that everyone in Washington has access to the broadband internet resources that they need. To move forward with these state goals while aligning with new opportunities provided for in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), WSBO will prepare a five-year action plan and a first-ever statewide digital equity plan concurrently. Developing these plans in alignment will ensure that investments in broadband infrastructure are equitable and that the unique needs of underserved and unserved communities are centered throughout the state’s planning and programming processes.

The WSBO is seeking a Contractor that will bring together a team with wide-reaching experience to support WSBO in these efforts. The successful proposal will be one from a contractor that has the following experience on the team:

Coordinating large-scale telecommunication infrastructure projects

Assisting government and economic development agencies with a regional/community broadband needs assessment,

Digital equity planning and program development,

Leading inclusive stakeholder outreach and engagement,

Working with diverse populations,

Developing and implementing a strategy for archiving grant information,

Broadband mapping and data analysis,

Communications deliverables and activities in multiple languages and accessible formats.

COMMERCE and WSBO has budgeted an amount not to exceed $1,175,000 (Federal funding from NTIA) for this project.

Proposals are due November 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM.

Download the RFP (PDF)