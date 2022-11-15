Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention seeks consultant to provide technical assistance for violence prevention planning efforts

The Washington Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention is seeking a consultant to provide technical assistance to three community-based organizations that are each leading efforts to prepare a strategic action plan for future youth violence intervention and prevention programming in Pierce County, Yakima County, and the City of Vancouver respectively.

To plan for future program implementation, the Department of Commerce has contracted with the three organizations to each create and convene a multi-disciplinary planning team and, with that team, develop a strategic action plan. The technical assistance consultant will help the organizations and their planning teams reach successful outcomes.

Contact for this RFP: Sharon.Livernois@Commerce.wa.gov

Sharon.Livernois@Commerce.wa.gov Proposal deadline: 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday, Dec.12, 2022

5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday, Dec.12, 2022 Funding period: Jan. 10, 2023 – June 30, 2023

Find complete details in the RFP.

Dowload the RFP (PDF)