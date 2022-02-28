Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Request for Proposals

We are pleased to announce that we have issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) asking for applications from highly qualified and experienced consultants to develop a survey sample framework and instrument, and pilot test the survey. A successful project will provide the framework and instrument for the Department of Commerce to subsequently contract for a consultant to conduct a full-scale survey in communities across Washington state.

The development of a survey instrument and framework under this RFP will assist Commerce in implementing its statutory responsibilities concerning firearm safety and violence prevention. This project and its outcome will also inform academic research, policymaking and other efforts to understand and improve firearm safety and understand and reduce firearm violence within Washington state.

The Washington Office of Firearm Safety & Violence Prevention (OFSVP) was created in the Department of Commerce in 2020 to provide statewide leadership, coordination and technical assistance to promote effective state and local efforts to reduce preventable injuries and deaths from firearm violence.

The RFP has the following deadlines:

Letters of Intent are due March 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PST

Proposals are due March 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Questions about this RFP can be directed to Abbie Snyder, the RFP Coordinator at Abigail.Snyder@Commerce.wa.gov.