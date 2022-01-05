Notice of Intent for RFP Release and Public Interest Meeting Date – Washington Building Energy Efficiency Services
The Washington State Department of Commerce intends to release a Request for Proposal (RFP) on February 15, 2022, for Consulting Services to perform a Needs Assessment of Washington’s Building Energy Efficiency Services for Vulnerable and Hard to Reach Populations and Communities. See notice for meeting time and information.
- Public Meeting (Zoom): Jan 18, 2022 from 2:30-4:00pm PST (Zoom Meeting Link)
- Submit Input by: Feb 1, 2022
- Download Notice of Intent for RFP Release – Revised 01/10/2022 (PDF)