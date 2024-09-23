Opioid treatment facility funding opportunity

Opioid treatment facility funding available – apply by Nov. 15

Commerce, in collaboration with the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA), is requesting applications from opioid treatment providers to build a new facility or retrofit an existing building for an Opioid Treatment Program (OTP). Eligible providers are tribes and existing OTP providers currently operating an approved OTP.

There are two funding opportunities available:

Commerce has $4,122,500 for one community provider to increase opioid treatment program services and access.

HCA has $3,768,000 to award one community provider. The project must result in a licensed behavioral health OTP facility (per RCW 71.24.590) that adds new or expands existing OTP services in a rural setting in Washington state.

The request for applications and supplemental materials are available on WEBS and the HCA’s bids and contracts webpage. Applications are due by November 15 by 4 pm PST.

Pre-proposal conference

A pre-proposal conference is scheduled for September 30, 2024, at 2:00 PM p.m., Pacific Time. Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend the online pre-proposal conference to learn more about this opportunity. The pre-application conference will not be recorded. However, questions and answers from the pre-application conference will be posted to WEBS by October 3, 2024.

Attend the webinar (link opens Outlook meeting)

Questions?

Questions can be submitted to HCAProcurements@hca.wa.gov and 2024HCA8 must be included in the subject line.