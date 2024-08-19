Notice of Funding Opportunity: Community-based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative

Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative Community Safety Councils

We are now accepting funding proposals from the Washington Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative for Community Safety Councils.

Optional pre-proposal conferences for potential applicants to learn more will take place on Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, 2024.

Background

In 2022, the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched the Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVIPI), allocating funds to support comprehensive, evidence-based violence intervention and prevention strategies designed to prevent and reduce violent crime in communities. These multidisciplinary strategies engage individuals and groups to prevent and disrupt cycles of violence and retaliation and connect individuals with community assets to deliver services that save lives, address trauma, provide opportunity, and mitigate the physical, social, and economic conditions that drive violence.

Grants available up to $100,000 each

The Washington Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from entities interested in building regional capacity to reduce gun violence, directly impacting the safety and well-being of their communities. The selected proposers will assemble a Community Safety Council to steer local violence reduction efforts, including conducting a landscape analysis and designing a violence reduction plan.

To support the formation of these councils and the creation of a violence reduction plan, proposers can apply for up to $100,000. This initial funding will allow Proposers to lay the groundwork for transformative change within their communities.

Additionally, Commerce will provide up to $275,000 to support the implementation of violence reduction plans. These plans will be based on the guiding principles of CVIPI as set forth by the U.S. DOJ: community-centered, evidence-informed, equitable, inclusive, effective, and sustainable. Upon approval of these plans, the proposers will pass funds through to program implementers and provide ongoing monitoring and support.

Who can apply?

This NOFO is an open, competitive process. Priority will be given to the following under-invested counties and communities:

Snohomish County

Grant County

Pierce County

Yakima County

Spokane County

Clark County

Tri-Cities area (Benton County and Franklin County)

The distribution of seven awards under this NOFO will be exclusive to these communities and counties. One additional (eighth) award will be issued to any federally-recognized Tribe located anywhere in Washington.

As further described in the NOFO, applicants will be considered based on their expertise and alignment with the purpose of the funding opportunities.

Federally recognized local or tribal government agencies or nonprofit 501(c)(3) community-based organizations are encouraged to apply.

Application Timeline

Q&A Period : Aug. 20 – Sept. 18, 2024

: Aug. 20 – Sept. 18, 2024 PROPOSALS DUE : Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time Proposals must be completed and submitted through ZoomGrants.

: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time Proposals must be completed and submitted through ZoomGrants. Projected funding period: Nov. 15, 2024 – Sept. 30, 2026

VIEW/DOWNLOAD NOFO

Optional Pre-Proposal Conferences (ZOOM)

The Department of Commerce will host two pre-proposal conferences to review the NOFO. The material presented in each conference presentation will be identical and repeated. Participation in a webinar is not required to apply but strongly encouraged.

Audio and video recordings will be available on the Washington State Department of Commerce website for those unable to attend.

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 , from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Pacific Time Register

, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Pacific Time TRIBAL CONFERENCE: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Pacific Time Register

Contact Information

NOFO Coordinator/Program Manager: Latojanae Hull

Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative latojanae.hull@commerce.wa.gov