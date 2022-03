Notice of Funding – Early Learning Facilities Child Care Minor Renovations Grant

Please see attached Notice of Funding for full details on Early Learning Facilities Child Care Minor Renovations Grant version 2/17/2022.

Applications due by April 19 2022.

Download the Notice of Funding (PDF)

Point of Contact:

Olivia Cormier

Olivia.Cormier@Commerce.wa.gov

360-485-3961