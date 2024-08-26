Connecting Housing to Infrastructure (CHIP) Grants

Apply now through Oct. 31 for Connecting Housing to Infrastructure (CHIP) grants

CHIP grant applications opened today. With approximately $12 million available, CHIP can support the development of affordable housing by paying for water utility improvements or system development charges associated with new affordable housing units.

Grant details

Applicants may apply for up to $1 million for each project, and must submit applications by Oct. 31, 2024. A recording of the CHIP application workshop is also available for more information.

Who is eligible?

CHIP grant funding is open to any city, county, or public utility district in partnership with an affordable housing project that is located in a city or county that has imposed a sales and use tax for affordable housing.

The new housing development must include at least 25% affordable units, and remain affordable for at least 25 years.

What can grants be used for?

CHIP funding supports utility improvements for affordable housing projects and can pay for:

Onsite water, sewer and stormwater improvements for the affordable housing development

Offsite water, sewer and stormwater improvements in the right-of-way, connecting to the development

Waived system development charges for the project

To date, CHIP has invested $88 million to support the development of more than 8,000 affordable housing units.

APPLY NOW (ZoomGrants online portal)

Questions? Please visit the CHIP webpage, or contact Mischa Venables, CHIP Program Manager