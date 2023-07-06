Child Care Partnership Grant Program (CCPG) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

Commerce seeks to award grants to several organizations and entities to leverage collaborative community partnerships to assess and plan for expanding child care slots.

Funding can help develop local solutions and help prepare a community to competitively access funds for child care and early learning capital projects. Proposals may be for up to 20 months (through June 30, 2025) and with a maximum award amount of $140,000. Grants cannot be used for capital projects or construction.

Eligible Proposers

Federally recognized tribes in Washington;

Local government entities;

Nonprofit organizations registered with the Washington Secretary of State as a nonprofit corporation and has a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) status with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS); or

Public agencies.

How to Apply

Fully review the CCPG NOFO (PDF) and then submit your Proposal using the CCPG Proposal Form (Word) to respond to all required questions. You are highly encouraged to use the Form to submit your proposal.

Proposals Due: August 31, 2023