$91 million available to develop affordable housing projects

2024 Multifamily Rental Funding Round accepting applications now through Sept. 18, 2024

Applications may be submitted for multifamily rental projects seeking capital financing from the Washington State Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and the federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) programs.

There are two separate Notices of Funding Availability (NOFAs) open. Approximately $91.7 million is available across these two notices.

Applications are due to the Department of Commerce by 12 noon, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

Please download and carefully review the NOFA documents linked below for specific information regarding funding requirements and priorities, the process for submitting an application, and dates of significance.

HTF Multifamily Rental NOFA #MHU-2024-02 is soliciting applications for multifamily rental affordable housing projects seeking capital funding from the state Housing Trust Fund (HTF) program, Apple Health and Homes (AHAH), and housing for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

Multifamily Rental NOFA is soliciting applications for multifamily rental affordable housing projects seeking capital funding from the state Housing Trust Fund (HTF) program, Apple Health and Homes (AHAH), and housing for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). HOME & NHTF NOFA #MHU-2024-03 is soliciting applications for new multifamily rental affordable housing projects seeking capital funding from the federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund programs to further the goals articulated in Washington state’s 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan (CONPLAN) and 2024 Annual Action Plan (AAP, in Draft status at present).

Award announcements are anticipated in December of 2024.

TRAINING AND RESOURCES

Training videos are available to help complete an application for these funds. Please visit the HTF Resources & Trainings webpage to access the videos.

are available to help complete an application for these funds. Please visit the HTF Resources & Trainings webpage to access the videos. Application workshops. Two virtual workshops are scheduled July 11 and Aug. 1 for prospective applicants to receive an overview of the application process and participate in a live Q&A with Commerce staff.

Two virtual workshops are scheduled and for prospective applicants to receive an overview of the application process and participate in a live Q&A with Commerce staff. Office hours. Additionally, staff will be available to answer questions during live “office hours” on July 24, Aug. 7 and 21, and Sept. 4.

Details for office hours and registration for the workshops are available on the HTF Resources & Trainings webpage.

If you have questions regarding this announcement, or the NOFAs, submit them to htfapp@commerce.wa.gov before the technical assistance period ends on Sept. 5, 2024.

Please indicate which funding availability your question is related to in your email subject line.