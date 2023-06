Commerce is requesting proposals for outreach to enroll marginalized communities in social services. Commerce hopes to award multiple contracts to provide regional services.

Application timeline:

Question and answer period: June 2 – June 13 at 5 p.m.

Pre-proposal conference on Zoom: June 8 at 2 p.m.

Proposals due: June 23, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Contact: Cary Retlin, NOFO Coordinator, cary.retlin@commerce.wa.gov

Documents for Commerce Outreach for Enrollment NOFO 24-25