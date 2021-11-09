Multifamily Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) Program Guidance and Study

Description

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to develop guidance and conduct a legislative study on city and county implementation of the Multifamily Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) Program. Commerce intends to award one contract for no more than $350,000 to complete this work. All entities that meet the minimum qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Proposals Due: December 3, 2021, 4:00 PM PST.

Download RFP (PDF)