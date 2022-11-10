Lifeline Support System Pilot Project
The 2022 supplemental state budget allocates funding for the Department of Commerce to establish a Lifeline Support System Pilot Project to serve as a no-wrong-door access point for support and connection to services for individuals in Washington who require assistance to overcome a life challenge that could escalate into a crisis if not addressed.
- Lifeline Support System grant application (Excel)
- Lifeline Support System important dates (PDF)
- Lifeline Support System RFP Q&A (PDF)
Reply by 11/23/2022.