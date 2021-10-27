Intent to Award Sole Source Washington Tourism Alliance

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source grant agreement (contract) to Washington Tourism Alliance (WTA). The grant will be awarded on or about November 9, 2021 and will expire on June 30, 2023. The grant is $2,766,491 for the grant period. This contract is to plan, develop and execute a statewide tourism marketing plan focused … See attached public notice for complete description.

Reply by 11/3/2021

