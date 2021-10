Intent to Award Sole Source TJF Consulting

Description: The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source grant agreement (contract) to TJF Consulting, LLC. The contract will be awarded on or about November 8th, 2021, and will expire on December 31, 2022. The contract is $25,000.00 for the contract period. Please see public notice.

Please reply by: November 1, 2021

Download public posting (PDF)