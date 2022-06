Intent to Award Sole Source – SHKS Architects P.S., Inc.

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source grant agreement (contract) to SHKS Architects P.S., Inc. The contract will be awarded on or about July 8, 2022, and will expire on June 30, 2023. The contract is $143,500.00 contract period.

Reply by June 30, 2022.