Intent to Award Sole Source SFY 2022 Sexual Assault Victim Advocacy and Prevention Support Program

The Washington Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs (WCSAP). The contract will be awarded on or about July 1, 2021, and will expire on June 30, 2022. The contract amount is $881,921.00. The contract may be amended to extend performance and/or increase funds.

The contract will be conducted in a form of a grant, and is to complete quarterly reports and conduct meetings every two months. Additionally, the contractor shall provide staff with sexual assault victim services and prevention experience and expertise and furnish goods and services necessary to accomplish the activities under the Sexual Assault Victim Advocacy and Prevention Support Program SFY 2022 grant funding during the contract period. This contract is not a benefit or entitlement to the contractor. It is not to be used to acquire property or services for the state government’s direct benefit. The principle purpose of this contract is to provide funding to accomplish a public purpose.

Responses due: May 25, 2021

Download PDF