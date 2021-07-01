Intent To Award Sole Source Posting – Breaking Point Software

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Breaking Point Solutions, LLC. The contract will be awarded on or about July 23, 2021, and will expire on June 30, 2023. The contract is $126,000.00 per contract term. Commerce reserves the right to extend the contract for one (1) contract term of up to two (2) additional years.

This is a contract for the period of 1 year, 11 months and 8 days for GEO software license providing crowd-sourced speed test mapping and grant evaluation tool software license for two-year license and crowdsourced speed testing. See the Public Notice for more information.

Responses Due: July 7, 2021

Public Notice (PDF)