Intent to Award Sole Source – Namakota

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Namakota, LLC. The contract will be awarded on or about February 28, 2023 and will expire on June 30, 2023. The contract is $77,500 for the contract period. This contract provides strategic consultation to support the inclusive capacity building of the Small Business Resiliency Network (SBRN) in partnership with Commerce.

Please read Namakota Public Posting (Word) for full details.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements (within public posting) are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) business days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: project management experience within the above guidelines, experience delivering services to similar government entities through the listed deliverables and tasks listed, capacity to provide operational services which will result in state-wide implementation. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions must be sent to Sarah.Champion@Commerce.wa.gov.