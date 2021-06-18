Intent to Award Sole Source Investment Advisory Services to the Washington ABLE Governing Board

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Sellwood

Consulting, LLC.

The contract will be awarded on or about July 1, 2021, and will expire on June 30, 2023.

The contract is not-to-exceed $50,000 per year. Commerce shall extend for successive terms of two (2) state fiscal years each, not to exceed eight (8) total contract years. See attached Public Notice.

Responses due: June 23, 2021.

Public Notice (PDF)