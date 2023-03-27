Intent to Award Sole Source- Building Performance Center/Opportunity Council

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to the Building Performance Center (BPC), a fee-for-service department of The Opportunity Council. The contract will be awarded on or about April 10, 2023 and will expire on March 31, 2025. The contract is $770,500.00 for the contract period. The contract purpose is to provide training as determined by a collaborative process, and training support services to Weatherization Assistance Program providers and independent contractors.

Commerce administers the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). For Washington’s WAP to meet DOE’s minimum requirements for training and technical assistance, COMMERCE contracts with the Building Performance Center (BPC), to deliver Comprehensive Training, Specific Training, and technical assistance to support the weatherization workforce in Washington State.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) business days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: ability to meet the Federal DOE standards listed above, experience delivering services to similar within the Federal DOE standards listed above, and operational support capacity to provide services to during the timeframe listed above. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions must be sent to Ashly.Mcbunch@commerce.wa.gov.