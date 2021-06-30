Intent to Award Sole Source – Breaking Point Rapid Design Study

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Breaking Point Solutions, LLC. The contract will be awarded on or about July 23, 2021, and will expire on June 30, 2023. The contract is $272,000.00 per contract term.

This is a contract for the period of 1 year, 11 months and 8 days for up to 68 broadband rapid-design study reports for county and tribal governments in Washington.

A sole source contract is appropriate and necessary in this circumstance to continue uninterrupted use of a unique software tool that has been modified over the past year to directly address Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO) data needs and deliver statewide broadband infrastructure project support and funding.

Responses Due: July 7, 2021

Public Notice (PDF)