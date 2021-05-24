Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program (ICAP) Public Engagement

Washington State Department of Commerce is launching our first statewide Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program to support the development of high-impact, high-value clusters built around Washington’s industries of the future. We are requesting information from Washington State organizations interested in participating in a program to develop, mature, and support industry-led consortia.

Estimated Value: NA

Customer Reference Number: PPR ICAP2021

Close Date: June 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Download PDF

Download Cluster Snapshot PPT