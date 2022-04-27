Housing Stability for Youth in Courts (H-SYNC) RFP

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $625,000 available to eligible organizations to implement the Housing Stability for Youth in Court (H-SYNC) program in Washington. The H-SYNC program is a prevention model designed to identify youth at risk of homelessness within the juvenile court system and refer them and their families to needed prevention, intervention and housing services.

This solicitation will result in a single contract of no more than $625,000 for a lead grantee to subcontract with participating county program sites. A lead grantee is expected to select at least six counties to implement the H-SYNC model, serve as a coordinator of all program sites, and provide oversight, guidance and training.

Timeline:

Estimated Schedule of Procurement Activities (PDF)

Proposals are due: June 2, 2022, by 4:00 p.m. PST

Estimated funding period: July 11, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Q&A:

Submit questions to the RFP Coordinator by 5 p.m. on May 18, 2022

Answers will be posted here periodically, with a final update by May 19, 2022

Webinar:

May 12, 2022 from 11-12:00 p.m. PST

Zoom Q&A session register here

The recording will be included in the posted Q&A

HSYNC Competitive Application (Excel)

RFP Coordinator: Karen Danz at youthhomeless@commerce.wa.gov

Register for Washington’s Electronic Business Solution (WEBS) to access all current funding opportunities